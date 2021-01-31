Rafael Nadal brushed aside questions about the Australian Open quarantine on Sunday and said it was time to get down to the business of playing tennis and entertaining fans around the world.

The 34-year-old, who secured his 20th Grand Slam title at last year's delayed French Open, completed his two weeks of isolation in Adelaide on Friday before playing an exhibition match and then heading to Melbourne.

Australian Open Great Ocean Road Open 2021: When does it start, how to watch and more YESTERDAY AT 09:30

"When we arrived here, we have this quarantine. But I think that's over. It's the moment to start talking about tennis," the world number two told reporters on Sunday.

"That's why we came here. To play tennis, to try to give to the fans around the world and to the fans here in Australia a good show.

"For some of the people who are suffering a lot at home, we try to have a good entertainment for them.

"Of course, it's different circumstances than last year. It's a very unusual situation for most of us," he added.

"Most of you that are around tennis knows I never play the week before a Grand Slam, so it is a little bit new and it is strange situation.

But here I am, the same as the rest of the team, to try our best in every moment. Everybody's ready to play, and to play with very competitive level.

Nadal kicks off his season against Australia's Alex de Minaur in an ATP Cup Group B singles match on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Highlights: Nadal beats Thiem in exhibition match

DJOKOVIC: BRING ON THE CROWDS!

World number one Novak Djokovic found playing without crowds last season strange and he can't wait to wow the fans in the stands at his 17th Australian Open.

Some 25,000-30,000 fans will be admitted to Melbourne Park on each day of the Grand Slam and Djokovic got a taste of what was to come when he played an exhibition match in Adelaide after coming out of quarantine on Friday.

"I had goosebumps coming into the court playing in front of the fans again after 12 months of not experiencing that," the Serbian told reporters.

"After playing professional tennis for more than 15 years, this is one of the biggest driving forces or motivations, inspirations that I have, playing in front of a crowd.

"Feeding off that energy, exchanging that great passion and joy that I have for the sport and the fans have for the sport."

Djokovic 'sorry' for bizarre substitution

Djokovic said the blister on his right hand that restricted him to one set in Adelaide on Friday was "nothing major" and would not be an issue when he leads Serbia in their ATP Cup title defence this week.

Having upset some locals when he sent a letter to organisers asking for the quarantine conditions to be changed, Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being able to play in Australia.

"I'm grateful, as I think most of us that are here in Australia, that we have an opportunity to practice and to play and to compete in the sport that we love," he said. "So we are all excited to be here."

The 33-year-old has won eight of his 17 Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park and said it felt like a homecoming returning at the start of each year.

"It does feel like a home for me in Australia, in Melbourne, particularly in Rod Laver (Arena). That is by far my most successful tennis court in my career.

"Each year that I come back to the court, it feels even better. The more you win on the court, the more confident you feel coming back to it."

- - -

The 2021 Australian Open is live and exclusive on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Australian Open Murray River Open 2021: When does it start, how to watch and more YESTERDAY AT 09:27