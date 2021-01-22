Defending champions Serbia have been handed a tough draw at the ATP Cup, with Novak Djokovic’s side placed alongside Germany and Canada in the group stage.

The 12 competing nations have been split into four groups of three, with the winners of each pool advancing to the semi-finals.

Djokovic’s Serbia beat Rafael Nadal’s Spain 12 months ago, but they face a battle to get out of the Group A as they will come up against a Germany side led by Alexander Zverev and a Canada team containing Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic.

Spain, with Nadal leading the charge, will face Greece and Australia in Group B. The Greeks can call on Stefanos Tsitsipas, but there is no depth below the world number six.

Dominic Thiem's Austria are favourites to advance from Group C which also contains Italy and France, while Russia will be expected to top Group D ahead of Argentina and Japan.

The event will take place at Melbourne Park from February 1-5.

ATP Cup - full draw

Group A

Serbia

Germany

Canada

Group B

Spain

Greece

Australia

Group C

Austria

Italy

France

Group D

Russia

Argentina

Japan

