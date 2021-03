Tennis

Qatar Open highlights: Roger Federer's run in Doha ends as Nikoloz Basilashvili claims shock win

Second seed Roger Federer saw his much-publicised comeback run at the Qatar Open end in a discouraging quarter-final defeat against Nikoloz Basilashvili. Federer, who was making his eagerly-anticipated return at the event in Doha, lost 6-3 1-6 5-7 and saw his event come to an abrupt end after he made a strong start and won the opening set.

