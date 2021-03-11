Roger Federer suffered a disappointing defeat to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in his comeback event on the ATP Tour.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won his first professional match in over a year when he overcame Britain’s Dan Evans, 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5 , after receiving a first-round bye in Doha.

But the Swiss superstar endured a frustrating deciding set against the Georgian journeyman and looked very disappointed as he left the court.

"Like I said, I'm not at 100 percent yet," Federer said post-match. "I can feel it, I can see it. I'm still building up.

"This is a stepping stone. I'm actually happy with how I felt on court overall. I felt better against Dan [Evans] physically, naturally."

Asked about him looking uncomfortable at times in the final set, Federer shrugged off any fresh injury concerns.

"I honestly expected to feel this way," he said. "There is a muscle pain in my shoulder and I will be a little stiff in the morning.

"But overall, the body is fine. I’m happy."

Prior to his win over Evans, the 39-year-old had not won a match since January 2020 at the Australian Open, where he suffered a groin injury.

The Swiss star then underwent arthroscopic surgery in his right knee that forced him to withdraw from the clay-court season, before he suffered a setback and shut himself down for the remainder of the year.

