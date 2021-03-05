Roger Federer has provided a positive update ahead of his return to action at the Qatar Open, saying it has been a “long and hard road” to fitness.

The 20-time grand slam champion has not played a competitive match since the Australian Open of 2020, with a couple of knee surgeries delaying his return.

A proposed appearance at this year’s Australian Open was shelved as he did not feel in the required shape to compete, but the 39-year-old will be in action in Doha next week.

“It has been a year since my last travel to any event and I am very excited,” Federer said on Twitter from the airport ahead of his trip to Doha. “This is maybe also the moment to thank all those people who made this possible.

“It has been a long and hard road. I am no at the finish line yet, but it is good.

I feel like I am in a good place. I have been practicing very well.

“I am just really pumped up and hope you guys will tune in and watch.”

Following the Qatar Open, Federer is slated to play at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships the following week before heading back to Europe for the clay season, which will hopefully culminate with his return to major action at the French Open.

