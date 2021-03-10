20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has won his first professional match in over a year after beating Great Britain’s Dan Evans 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5 in Doha.

Federer hasn’t won a match since January 2020 at the Australian Open where he suffered a groin injury.

The Swiss star then underwent arthroscopic surgery in his right knee that forced him to withdraw from the clay season, before suffering a setback and shutting himself down for the entire year.

Tennis 'A special day for Serbia' - Djokovic celebrates number one record with fans 9 HOURS AGO

Federer wasn’t fit enough to play at this year’s Australian Open but ear-marked Doha as the opportunity to return.

Federer looked a little rusty at times, particularly when he had to check what the shot clock time was before the match, but he also showed a lot of the old magic.

Evans fought hard and more than held his own against his legendary opponent but ultimately he was just outlasted by Federer.

ATP Doha Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up 9 HOURS AGO