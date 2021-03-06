Roger Federer will face either Dan Evans or Jeremy Chardy in his first match in 13 months at the Qatar Open in Doha this week.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is making his return to the ATP Tour after undergoing two knee surgeries.

Seeded second in Doha he has been handed a bye for the first round and then will face either Great Britain’s Evans or France's Chardy in his opening match.

The schedule for the ATP 250 event has not been confirmed yet but Evans and Chardy could meet on the first day of the tournament on Monday, with the winner then facing Federer on Wednesday.

There won’t be too many surprises if Evans does get through to face Federer as the pair have been training together in Dubai ahead of the Qatar Open. Federer leads their head-to-head 3-0, with all three wins in straight sets.

Chardy is facing a quick turnaround as he is competing in the doubles semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open on Saturday.

"I'm very excited.. it's been a long and hard road. I know I'm not at the finish line yet but it's good, I feel I'm in a good place, I've been practising very well and I just feel really pumped up."

