Andy Murray is looking for a long-term solution to his coaching issues to help bring consistency to his game.

The Brit has produced some bright moments during his comeback from serious injury, but has not delivered on a consistent basis.

He has recently been working with former coach Dani Vallverdu, but that was only a temporary solution as the Venezuelan will head back to his full-time role with Stan Wawrinka.

After his defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam , Murray will head to Doha with Vallverdu and Colin Fleming in his corner - but he is determined to find a permanent coach as he feels mixed messages are hindering his progress.

"I'm just trying to get a more permanent solution so that I can have consistency in terms of the things that I'm working on, because having different messages from people who are working with you each week is not ideal," Murray said.

At 34, it would be optimistic to think Murray could scale the heights of his peak years at the start of the previous decade again, but he feels progress is being made.

“There has been some positive signs," he said. "I really feel like my tennis can be a lot better.

“I don't feel like I lost (to Auger-Aliassime) because I was really struggling with my movement, but I believe that my tennis can improve providing I put in the right work and consistently work on the right things for a period of time, and I believe that will happen.

"It probably won't happen overnight because some of the mistakes that I've been making technically have been probably happening for 18 months or so, so it takes a bit of time to break those habits. I'll need to put in a lot of work on them to change that."

The ATP Tour event in Doha gets underway on Monday.

