Andy Murray got revenge on his Australian Open conqueror Taro Daniel at the Qatar Open.

Playing for the first time since losing to Daniel the second round in Melbourne , Murray was rarely troubled by the Japanese player, who had produced the performance of his career to knock out the three-time major winner on the Australian hard courts.

Showing particular strength on his first serve, Murray played a clean game, taking five of 11 break points in a 6-2, 6-2 win to progress to the Round of 16.

The Scot was granted a wildcard into the main draw in Doha.

He is a two-time winner of the Qatari event, taking the second of consecutive titles in 2009.

Murray will play second seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Spaniard, a fellow former winner and the beaten finalist last year, received a first round bye.

The winner of that match will take on the victor of another British-Iberian clash - fifth seed Dan Evans will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina after the Spanish starlet secured a comfortable win over Malek Jaziri on Tuesday.

Seventh seed Alexander Bublik is also through, easing beyond qualifier Jozef Kovalik, but South Africa's Lloyd Harris crashed out of the competition.

The eighth seed was beaten by Hungarian veteran Marton Fucsovics, who set up a meeting with Kwon Soon-woo.

