Top seed Denis Shapovalov was stunned in straight sets by France's Arthur Rinderknech in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.

The Canadian left-hander double-faulted nine times on his way to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat.

Rinderknech was steadier on serve and continued a fine start to 2022 by advancing to the last four.

The 25-year-old reached his first ATP Tour final in Adelaide in January, losing to Thanasi Kokkinakis but entering the world's top 50 for the first time.

He had been due to face Dan Evans in the second round of the Australian Open but was forced to withdraw with a wrist injury.

Rinderknech beat another left-hander, Jiri Vesely, in the first round in Doha, before felling seventh seed Alexander Bublik to set up the Shapovalov meeting.

Rinderknech now awaits the winner of the match between Marton Fuscovics and defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Shapovalov has struggled since he lost his quarter-final five-set thriller against eventual champion Rafael Nadal in Melbourne, crashing out in the first round of the Rotterdam Open last week to Jiri Lehecka.

