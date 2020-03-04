The Serb had already led his country to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup in January before winning the Australian Open, his eighth Melbourne title, before moving onto Dubai.

Djokovic started his 2011 season with a 43-match winning streak which was only ended by a superb Roger Federer performance in the French Open semi-finals but says he is almost feeling as good as he did nine years ago.

Video - Djokovic: Tsitsipas more the present than the future 02:47

"Of course, I'm trying to embrace the moment and appreciate where I am," he is quoted as saying by the ATP's website.

"I think this has been one of the best starts of all seasons I had in my career. I feel great on the court. I've been playing great tennis on the hard court that is my most successful and preferred surface.

"I'm just grateful that I'm playing well, feeling well. I've won many matches now in a row. I'll try to keep that run going. It's just way too early to speak about how long that run might go, the calculations. I try not to think about predictions."

Djokovic's next two engagements are the back-to-back Indian Wells and Miami Masters 1000 series tournaments in the USA, stretching from March 9 to April 5.