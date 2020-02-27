The British number one secured his place in his first ever ATP 500 semi-final and will play either Jan-Lennard Struff or Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

Evans raced into a 2-0 lead in the opening set before breaking the in-form Rublev in the fifth game. Evans went on to take it 6-2 after he converted his third set point.

The second set was a far tighter affair with Evans responding from going a break down in the fourth game by breaking Rublev twice.

But the world number 14 Rublev fought back and forced a tie-break which Evans finally won on his third match point.

The victory means Evans will break into the top 30 of the ATP men's singles rankings for the first time in his career.

It was also Evans' second win over a top-15 player this week, having knocked out world number 12 Fabio Fognini in the opening round.

