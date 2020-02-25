The three stars have won every Grand Slam title since the start of 2017 between them, with their total major tally now a staggering 56 following DJokovic's triumph at the Australian Open last month.

Off the court, the three have a healthy mutual respect for one another and Djokovic has confirmed that the three get along well privately.

"A WhatsApp group? Yeah we do [have one]," he Dubai Eye.

When pressed on who was the most active participant in the group, he said: "We are all active, and we're all not active. When we are active, everybody responds.

"We get along very well, I think, there's a tremendous respect for each other privately and also professionally. As long as that is the case, everyone benefits from that, also the sport."

Djokovic is the top seed at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and is due to face Philipp Kohlschreiber in his opening match on Wednesday.