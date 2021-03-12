Former world number one Andy Murray has pulled out of playing at the Dubai Tennis Championship after he and partner Kim Sears welcomed the birth of their fourth child.
The 33-year-old was expected to play in Dubai as he continues his latest comeback from persistent hip injuries, but it has been confirmed that he will be with his family instead.
Murray is hopeful of returning to action at the Miami Open, according to Stuart Fraser from The Times.
ATP Doha
Federer return: What did we learn from his Doha comeback?
Murray had to withdraw from the Australian Open earlier this year after testing positive for Covid-19.
Last year he played at both Roland Garros and the US Open but was knocked out in the first and second rounds respectively.
'I blew it, I messed up' - Murray on defeat to Rublev in Rotterdam
- Federer loses to Basilashvili as comeback run ends, pulls out of Dubai event
- Federer return: What did we learn from his Doha comeback?
- Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up
Federer and Nadal also out of Dubai
On Thursday, Roger Federer suffered a disappointing defeat to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in his comeback event on the ATP Tour, and has subsequently withdrawn from the Dubai Tennis Championships.
After the defeat to Basilashvili, Federer confirmed that he had withdrawn from the upcoming event in Dubai.
Highlights: Federer's run in Doha ends as Basilashvili claims shock win
"It's been great to be back on the ATP Tour, I've loved every minute playing in Doha once again," he said in a statement on social media.
"I've decided it's best to go back to training and, as a result, I've decided to withdraw from Dubai next week."
World number two Nadal has also pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free event, which runs from March 14-20.
ATP Doha
Federer loses to Basilashvili as comeback run ends, pulls out of Dubai event
ATP Doha
Highlights: Federer's run in Doha ends as Basilashvili claims shock win