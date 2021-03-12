Former world number one Andy Murray has pulled out of playing at the Dubai Tennis Championship after he and partner Kim Sears welcomed the birth of their fourth child.

The 33-year-old was expected to play in Dubai as he continues his latest comeback from persistent hip injuries, but it has been confirmed that he will be with his family instead.

Murray is hopeful of returning to action at the Miami Open, according to Stuart Fraser from The Times.

ATP Doha Federer return: What did we learn from his Doha comeback? 35 MINUTES AGO

Last year he played at both Roland Garros and the US Open but was knocked out in the first and second rounds respectively.

'I blew it, I messed up' - Murray on defeat to Rublev in Rotterdam

Federer and Nadal also out of Dubai

On Thursday, Roger Federer suffered a disappointing defeat to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in his comeback event on the ATP Tour, and has subsequently withdrawn from the Dubai Tennis Championships.

After the defeat to Basilashvili, Federer confirmed that he had withdrawn from the upcoming event in Dubai.

Highlights: Federer's run in Doha ends as Basilashvili claims shock win

"It's been great to be back on the ATP Tour, I've loved every minute playing in Doha once again," he said in a statement on social media.

"I've decided it's best to go back to training and, as a result, I've decided to withdraw from Dubai next week."

World number two Nadal has also pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free event, which runs from March 14-20.

ATP Doha Federer loses to Basilashvili as comeback run ends, pulls out of Dubai event 17 HOURS AGO