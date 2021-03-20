Aslan Karatsev won the Dubai Tennis Championship on Saturday night with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Lloyd Harris.

Harris had played eight matches in as many days, beating Dominic Thiem in the third round along the way, and a win would have represented his first ATP title.

That honour now belongs to Karatsev, and the win will elevate him into the top 30 of the men’s rankings. Last year in March 2020 he was ranked way down at 263.

ATP Miami, FL Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 21 HOURS AGO

The Russian follows in the footsteps of some big-name previous winners, with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray all having won over the past decade.

Karatsev enjoyed a shock run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to Djokovic.

'A special day for Serbia' - Djokovic celebrates number one record

Tennis 'A lot of players don't want to play' - Shapovalov warns of increasing withdrawals YESTERDAY AT 14:46