Novak Djokovic cruised to the last-16 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship after easing to a straight sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti.

The world number one secured a 6-3, 6-3 win on the night in what was his first match in competitive tennis since December 3.

Djokovic was controversially denied the chance to compete at the Australian Open surrounding his unvaccinated Covid-19 status, but the UAE’s more lenient entry requirements saw him return to the court in the Middle East.

He was afforded a hero’s welcome from the crowd in Dubai, as he followed Musetti out onto the court, with chants of ‘Novak, Novak’ during the coin toss.

There were also plenty of Serbian flags in attendance too, and the fans saw their support rewarded with a show of supreme confidence from one of the sport’s all-time greats.

The five-time Dubai champion was dominant from the start and broke Musetti’s serve to lead 3-1, with the first set done and dusted within 36 minutes.

Musetti gave Djokovic some cause for concern when he forced four break points in the second set, but he saved them all to win the game and go 4-2 up.

It was all over when Musetti sent another forehand long at 5-3, and Djokovic sealed a resounding win.

“I couldn’t ask for a better reception,” Djokovic said on-court afterwards.

“It’s been a while since I played my last match so I couldn’t have a better place to kickstart the season. The best possible experience for me so thank you for the way you welcomed me on court.

“It’s a straight sets win, so I have to be satisfied with my tennis and especially after not playing for almost three months. There were moments when I played great and moments when I made some unforced errors uncharacteristically.

“It’s normal to expect that but I’m glad to finish off the job tonight in straight sets. He’s a very talented player from Italy with not much to lose. Windy conditions were tricky to play but a very pleasant experience for me tonight.”

