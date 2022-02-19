Novak Djokovic will continue to feature the Peugeot brand on his shirt at the Dubai Tennis Championships, according to a source close to the French carmaker.

Ad

Australian Open Djokovic hopes to return to Australian Open in future despite 'hard to forget' visa saga YESTERDAY AT 10:23

"We anticipate the Peugeot brand will be represented at the tournament in Dubai on Mr. Djokovic's shirt," the source said.

"Peugeot has taken note of Mr. Djokovic's statements and is glad that he has expressed himself."

As for the longer-term, the source said that the two parties' discussions were "continuing in good faith".

As yet there has been no comment from other prominent Djokovic sponsors Hublot and Lacoste.

Djokovic has already been pictured preparing for the Dubai event, which he has been able to enter given the UAE's vaccination policy.

Tournament director Salah Tahlak said: “We have no concerns over [Djokovic's vaccination status] because the most important thing for us is to follow government policy and protocols.

“The government here does not require someone to be vaccinated to enter the country."

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

ATP Rome Djokovic targeting gold at Paris 2024, set to play at Italian Open in May YESTERDAY AT 08:19