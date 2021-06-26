Alex De Minaur is the Eastbourne champion after beating Lorenzo Sonego 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) at the Viking International in London.

The 22-year-old wins his first ATP title on grass and goes into Wimbledon next week brimming with confidence.

A tight game was decided in inches as De Minaur held his nerve at crucial moments to see of a determined Sonego and win his first ATP title on grass.

Sonego was excellent in the first set, regrouping after seeing his serve broken in the third game to win 6-4.

The Italian also saved five of the six break points he saved and made full use of the break points he mustered, converting two of three.

The poised De Minaur was unbothered by losing the first clash and got himself back in the hunt for his fifth ATP title.

Playing superbly off his second serve, De Minaur needed just one break to take the second set. The Australian was composed in a tight set, regularly contesting Sonego when he was serving and eventually serving out the set after 48 minutes.

After both men had shown their strengths in each set, it was inevitable the third set would head to a tie-breaker.

Neither Sonego or De Minaur dropped a service game in the third and the remarkable run continued until the fourth game of tie-breaker when Sonego finally broke the streak.

De Minaur smelled blood but was pegged back to 5-5 before launching one final push to edge to the title.

"If you want to beat Lorenzo, you have to play your best tennis," de Minaur said after the match.

It's a lot of relief, a lot of excitement. It's been a long week, I've played some great tennis and managed to pull through with a very tough win today.

"Hopefully, I can keep it going through Wimbledon - I can't wait."

