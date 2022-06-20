A. De Minaur vs C. Garín | Eastbourne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
A. De Minaur (6)
A. De Minaur (6)
C. Garín
C. Garín
20/06
Advertisement
Ad

Alex De Minaur - Cristian Garín

Players Overview

Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking21
  • ATP points1768
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking43
  • ATP points1055
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Chile
Chile
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

A. De Minaur

C. Garín

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

M. Cressy
M. Cressy
R. Opelka (5)
R. Opelka (5)
20/06
S. Korda
S. Korda
J. Millman (Q)
J. Millman (Q)
20/06
J. Clarke (WC)
J. Clarke (WC)
B. Nakashima (Q)
B. Nakashima (Q)
20/06
F. Tiafoe (7)
F. Tiafoe (7)
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
20/06
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Alex De Minaur vs Cristian Garín

ATP Eastbourne - 20 June 2022

Follow the ATP Eastbourne Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Cristian Garín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP Eastbourne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.