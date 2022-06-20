A. De Minaur vs C. Garín | Eastbourne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
A. De Minaur (6)
C. Garín
20/06
Alex De Minaur - Cristian Garín
Players Overview
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking21
- ATP points1768
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
CristianGarín
Chile
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1055
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
A. De Minaur
C. Garín
