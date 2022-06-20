F. Tiafoe vs A. Bublik | Eastbourne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Court 1
Not started
F. Tiafoe (7)
F. Tiafoe (7)
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
20/06
Frances Tiafoe - Alexander Bublik

Players Overview

Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1519
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • ATP ranking37
  • ATP points1105
  • Age25
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

F. Tiafoe

A. Bublik

LIVE MATCH: Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik

ATP Eastbourne - 20 June 2022

Follow the ATP Eastbourne Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 20 June 2022.

