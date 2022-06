Tennis

Highlights as Maxime Cressy beats Jack Draper to reach final at Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Jack Draper's fine run in Eastbourne came to an end at the hands of Maxime Cressy who secured victory to reach the final of the Rothesay International. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

