Jack Draper beat Diego Schwartzman 7-5 7-6(3) to reach the Eastbourne International quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old showed attacking intent in an impressive display to beat the world No. 15 in straight sets.

In his on-court interview, Draper admitted it was a “tough” match but he was glad to see off his opponent.

“That was tough," he said. "We all get nervous but I'm so happy to come through.

"Diego is such an amazing player. He's so tough to hit the ball past and I felt like I got a bit tentative at times. It was tough out here in the wind and I'm just glad to get the job done.

"I need to get some rest [ahead of the quarter-final]. Have a good dinner, stay well. practice well and I'll be out here again."

The talented youngster is ranked 108th in the ATP rankings, and raised eyebrows after producing a string of upsets.

He beat 34th-ranked Jenson Brooksby in straight sets 6-2 6-2 to progress to the round of 16.

That was after he picked apart world No.14 Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-2 in the round of 32 at the Queen's Club Championships, before tasting defeat to Emil Ruusuvuori in the last eight, who needed a tie break to see off the Brit in straight sets.

Schwartzman was involved in an unfortunate incident this week after his, and fellow Eastbourne competitor Pedro Martinez, had their hotel rooms burgled.

Police attended the Hydro Hotel in Eastbourne on Monday night where both players issued statements, after the pair had expensive possessions stolen.

“When I arrived in the room I realised that my watch wasn’t there. I searched throughout the room, it was not there and when I went to reception to communicate to the people, then Diego came 15 minutes after telling the same.”

The robbery didn’t seem to phase Martinez’s game too much, he returned to the court the next morning and beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 7-6(6) ret, with his opponent receiving a thumb injury.

But the world No. 49 did admit it was difficult to compete under such circumstances.

“It was difficult, I had a watch stolen from my room [on Monday] and Schwartzman had some items also stolen from his room. I had a bad night, that’s the truth. I didn’t sleep. It was difficult to prepare the match but I just tried to focus on playing.”

