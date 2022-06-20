L. Sonego vs J. Duckworth | Eastbourne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Devonshire Park LTC
Not started
L. Sonego
J. Duckworth (Q)
from 23:00
Lorenzo Sonego - James Duckworth
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking32
- ATP points1215
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
JamesDuckworth
Australia
- ATP ranking77
- ATP points766
- Age30
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
L. Sonego
J. Duckworth
