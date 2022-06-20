M. Cressy vs R. Opelka | Eastbourne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Court 2
Not started
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
R. Opelka (5)
R. Opelka (5)
20/06
Advertisement
Ad

Maxime Cressy - Reilly Opelka

Players Overview

Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking63
  • ATP points909
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Reilly-Opelka-headshot
ReillyOpelka
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points2100
  • Age24
  • Height2.11m
  • Weight100kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
Reilly-Opelka-headshot
ReillyOpelka
United States
United States
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Cressy

R. Opelka

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

S. Korda
S. Korda
J. Millman (Q)
J. Millman (Q)
20/06
A. De Minaur (6)
A. De Minaur (6)
C. Garín
C. Garín
20/06
J. Clarke (WC)
J. Clarke (WC)
B. Nakashima (Q)
B. Nakashima (Q)
20/06
F. Tiafoe (7)
F. Tiafoe (7)
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
20/06
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Maxime Cressy vs Reilly Opelka

ATP Eastbourne - 20 June 2022

Follow the ATP Eastbourne Tennis match between Maxime Cressy and Reilly Opelka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP Eastbourne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.