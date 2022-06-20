S. Korda vs J. Millman | Eastbourne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Court 2
Not started
S. Korda
S. Korda
J. Millman (Q)
J. Millman (Q)
from 11:00
Sebastian Korda - John Millman

Players Overview

Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking46
  • ATP points1028
  • Age21
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
John-Millman-headshot
JohnMillman
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking86
  • ATP points664
  • Age33
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
John-Millman-headshot
JohnMillman
Australia
Australia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Korda

J. Millman

LIVE MATCH: Sebastian Korda vs John Millman

ATP Eastbourne - 20 June 2022

Follow the ATP Eastbourne Tennis match between Sebastian Korda and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP Eastbourne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

