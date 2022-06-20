S. Korda vs J. Millman | Eastbourne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Court 2
Not started
S. Korda
J. Millman (Q)
from 11:00
Sebastian Korda - John Millman
Players Overview
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking46
- ATP points1028
- Age21
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
JohnMillman
Australia
- ATP ranking86
- ATP points664
- Age33
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
