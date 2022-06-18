Serena Williams will team up with world No. 4 Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International Eastbourne as she continues her Wimbledon preparation.

The 28-time major champion will make her competitive return after almost a year out with an injury she sustained in the first round at Wimbledon last year.

Williams and Jabeur have been drawn into the bottom half as their opponents have been confirmed.

They will play unseeded duo Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round, and if they advance will take on either No. 4 seeds Lucie Hradecka and Sania Mirza, or Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-Ching.

World No. 3 Paula Badosa - who tops the singles draw and is set to play her first tournament of the grass-court season - will lead the field, whilst Jabeur, world No. 6 Maria Sakkari, and world No.7 Karolina Pliskova round out the top four seeds in Eastbourne.

No. 6 seed Coco Gauff, and No. 7 seed Barbora Krejcikova have both been placed in the top half of the draw alongside Badosa, former champion Pliskova, and two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, seeded 14th.

The top 16 seeds have automatic byes into the second round.

As Williams steps up her preparations with the Wimbledon Championships - the third grand slam tournament of the year - around the corner, Eurosport expert Barbara Schett has insisted “nobody” will want to play against Williams in SW19, despite her lengthy absence due to injury.

Williams made the cut for the prestigious tournament through a wildcard entry, with the 40-year-old confirming her inclusion last week.

