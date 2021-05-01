Cameron Norrie is into the final of the Estoril Open ATP 250 tournament after beating former world number three Marin Cilic 7-6(5), 7-5.

The 25-year-old quickly went three games down in the opening set but he fought back and saved five of six break points faced en route to sealing one of his best victories.

Norrie, ranked 50 in the world, is seeking his first ATP Tour title. He reached the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand in 2019, but he fell to American Tennys Sandgren 6-4 6-2.

Norrie has won 18-tour level matches this season. Only Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev have more Tour wins in 2021.

"It was really tough," Norrie said on-court afterwards.

"I started a little bit slow and managed to ease my way into the match. [I] played really good when break point down and went after it.

"[Marin] was serving great and it was really tricky to get his first serve back… I am fortunate to get through and I am just happy to be in my second final."

Norrie will face either Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final.

