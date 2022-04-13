Dominic Thiem has confirmed he will compete at the Estoril Open for the first time after accepting a wildcard into the tournament.

The 2020 US Open winner was forced to withdraw from the Monte Carlo Masters just days before the tournament began having only recently recovered from Covid-19 picked up in Marbella.

Thiem, who has won 17 titles on the ATP tour and ten of them on clay, is set to play at the ATP 250 tournament in Portugal for the first time in his career.

“Hello everyone, I wanted to let you know that recovery of COVID is going well and I’ll be ready to compete again in a few days," the Austrian said.

"As a matter of fact, I would like to thank the Millennium Estoril Open for the invitation and wild card to play the event this year in Cascais.

"I’ve heard great things about the event and I am looking forward to coming to Portugal to play and to start my comeback. Thank you.”

The Austrian suffered a serious wrist injury at the Mallorca Open in June last year which forced him to miss Wimbledon and the US Open as he had to undergo surgery.

Thiem initially looked set to return for the Australian Open in January, but he delayed his comeback which also saw him miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

Thiem made a low-key return to competive action last month when he took to the court at the Marbella Challenger event. He was knocked out in the first round by Pedro Cachin.

