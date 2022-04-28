A. Ramos vs F. Verdasco | Estoril
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 28.04.2022 | Clube de Ténis do Estoril
Not started
A. Ramos (6)
F. Verdasco (LL)
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlbertRamos
Spain
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1266
- Age34
- Height1.88m
- Weight80kg
FernandoVerdasco
Spain
- ATP ranking118
- ATP points554
- Age38
- Height1.85m
- Weight87kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
4
Wins
5 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Ramos
F. Verdasco
