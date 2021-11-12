Novak Djokovic is feeling fresher as he prepares for next week's ATP Finals in Turin, having taken some time off in the autumn.

The Serb is looking for his first victory at the Finals since 2015, and he's feeling more energised than before, coming off the back of a win at last week's Paris Masters.

The 34-year-old has been in excellent form this season, winning three Grand Slams: the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon to move level with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles.

Speaking to reporters and quoted by the BBC, he said: "I needed that break to rejuvenate and get ready for a strong finish to the season.

"I haven't played so much as previous years in terms of the amount of tournaments, but I did have a lot of exhausting events that I played, particularly in the Grand Slams.

When I say exhausting, I don't just mean physically but mentally and emotionally. It was unlike any other year that I've had so far because of the pressure of achievement and the potential of history making. It took a lot out of me.

When quizzed on his lack of success in this competition in recent years, he replied: "Playing at the highest level against the top eight players in the world every single match is really high intensity and high demand that you have to be at your best. It requires a lot of energy to try for this tournament."

Djokovic has been drawn in the 'Green Group' for this tournament - alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev - and he commences his title charge on Monday, November 15th against the Norwegian Ruud.

