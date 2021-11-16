A “devastated” Matteo Berrettini has confirmed that he has withdrawn from the ATP Finals in Turin due to injury.

He had to retire from the contest in the second set but suggested afterwards there was a chance he could continue in the tournament following checks with the doctors.

However, ahead of his second scheduled match on Tuesday evening he has pulled out of the season-ending event and will be replaced by Italian compatriot Jannik Sinner.

“I've finally decided my ATP Finals end here,” said Berrettini.

“I'm devastated and I never thought I'd have to give up the most important tennis event ever held in Italy like this. Thank you for your continued support and the thousands of messages you sent me."

Sinner, 20, will face Hubert Hurkacz on Tuesday in a repeat of the Miami Open final earlier this year which was won by the Pole in straight sets.

Berrettini was making his second appearance at the ATP Finals, having also qualified in 2019 in London.

“The atmosphere was one of the best I ever felt in my life," he said after retiring against Zverev.

“It was unbelievable. That is probably why I feel so bad right now. Not being able to finish the match is killing me. It is just really tough to face. I really wanted to enjoy every second, that’s what we said as a team. The worst thing that could have happened, happened.”

