Novak Djokovic has been drawn alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas in a four-man Green Group in the ATP Finals.
The Serbian world number one has also been placed with Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud in the upcoming tournament, which start on Sunday.
The 34-year-old made a winning return to competitive action after losing in the US Open final back in September. He won the Paris Masters after taking some time away from the court, and maintained his number one ranking for the year.
The competition’s other group, Red, sees US Open champion Daniil Medvedev along with Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz.
Green Group
- Novak Djokovic (SRB)
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
- Andrey Rublev (RUS)
- Casper Ruud (NOR)
Red Group
- Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
- Alexander Zverev (GER)
- Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
- Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
