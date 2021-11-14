Novak Djokovic will kick off his 2021 ATP Finals campaign on Monday, November 15 with an opening Green Group match against tournament debutant Casper Ruud.

The world number one enters the year-end tournament on the back of a title victory at the Paris Masters and will be among the favourites to go all the way in Turin, which is hosting the ATP Finals for the first time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Andrey Rublev in the night session with British doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury up against each other in the first match of the day session.

CONTEXT

2021 is the first year that Turin will host the ATP Finals after 12 years of the year-end tournament being played at the O2 in London. The Italian city will host the tournament until 2025.

Daniil Medvedev entered the 2021 ATP Finals as the defending champion after triumphing at the O2 in 2020. The 2021 event takes place between November 14-21.

A maximum prize pot of £1.7m is on offer if a player can do the same as Medvedev and go unbeaten over all five matches, while a final win is worth around £817,000.

An undefeated champion also earns 1500 ATP ranking points.

‘Hard to reflect on my achievements’ – Djokovic after winning 37th Masters title

MATCH OF THE DAY

Ruud has enjoyed a terrific 2021, but Djokovic should still sweep aside the Norwegian in the first singles match of the day. This means the evening match between Tsitsipas and Rublev could be where there is real drama.

Rublev is renowned for his battling ability and, while Tsitsipas certainly has the technical edge on his opponent, the Russian might fancy his chances. This is a player who made the final of the Cincinnati Masters in August while Tsitsipas’ recent form has been patchy.

ORDER OF PLAY - NOVEMBER 15

PALA ALPITOUR, TURIN - AFTERNOON SESSION

(PLAY STARTS 1030 UK TIME, SINGLES NOT BEFORE 13:00 UK TIME)

Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (2) v Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares (7)

Novak Djokovic (1) v Casper Ruud (8)

EVENING SESSION

(PLAY STARTS 1730 UK TIME, SINGLES NOT BEFORE 2000 UK TIME)

Pierre-Huges Hubert/Nicolas Mahut (3) v Juan Sebastan Cabal/Robert Farah (5)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) v Andrey Rublev (5)

