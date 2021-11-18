Tennis

ATP Finals - 'I'm heartbroken' - Emotional Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to injury withdrawal in Turin

Stefanos Tsitsipas: "I've taken the very difficult decision to retire from the 2021 ATP World Tour Finals due to my elbow injury, which has been bothering me for a couple of weeks now. It's a very difficult decision from my side and I was working really hard this year to get to play the finals and be part of this amazing event, but unfortunately I won't be able to continue."

00:03:03, an hour ago