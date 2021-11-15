Daniil Medvedev expects there will be a “new winner” of the ATP Finals due to the “super-fast” conditions in Turin.

Medvedev did not face a break point in the match, which was the first singles match played in Turin after the switch from London, and won 83 per cent of his first-serve points.

He says he felt “barely under pressure” on his own serve due to the conditions, but suggested the speed of the points could benefit other players more than him.

I think I prefer fast conditions, but this is probably the fastest I’ve ever faced on the ATP Tour.

“I don’t think it’s the surface itself, because it’s probably the same as in London. But I think it’s a combination of the air, which is drier here. The ball goes very fast through the air. The balls are fast and…in the match, I was barely under pressure on my serve against a great returner.

“I know I won in London last year, it was still the ATP Finals, but everything is different [in Turin], the venue and hotel. I feel that there may be a new winner in Turin.”

Medvedev, who has now won 23 of his past 26 matches, is in the Red Group at the finals and is next set to face third seed Alexander Zverev.

With the Green Group set to take to the court for the first time on Monday, Medvedev says he is interested to see how they fare with the court speed.

It was super-fast. I want to watch the other three matches to see how they cope with the speed. For Hubi and I, it was a case of who makes one good shot in the point. I wonder if it’s the same for the other guys.

US Open champion Medvedev also admitted that when it comes down to straight-line speed he is probably not the fastest on tour.

“When I did tests with the [Russian] Federation, when I was younger, I never did well. I didn’t have good coordination to have a fast start and follow my pace in 100 metres, as it’s so different to what we’re doing on a court.

“I’d want to put [Alex] de Minaur there as he is super-fast, and Gael Monfils is impossible to hit winners against, as he is so explosive. I’m not sure if Novak [Djokovic] would be good at 100 metres, but I may be mistaken!”

Hurkacz agreed with Medvedev over the court speed, saying: “Here is way faster. I mean, I think the surface could be close, but the balls make huge difference, so it's quite fast here. Daniil was serving great, I was serving decent apart from two games, so it was, it's quite quick here.”

Monday at the ATP Finals sees world No 1 Novak Djokovic start his campaign against Casper Ruud before Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Andrey Rublev.

Who could the "new winner" be?

Whatever the conditions, it’s very difficult to look outside the top three for a champion.

Djokovic, Medvedev and Zverev have been the form players over the last few months and it would be a surprise if one of them didn’t lift the trophy. Who benefits most from the fast courts remains to be seen.

If Medvedev is serving well as he did against Hurkacz then he is going to be tough to stop, but Zverev’s serve has been a key factor in his run that has seen him 28 of his past 31 matches. Both could be very tricky opponents for Djokovic if they meet in the semi-finals or final.

