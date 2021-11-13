As the ATP World Tour Finals creep around the corner, Mats Wilander has given his opinions on second seed Daniil Medvedev and his rivalry with Novak Djokovic.

The Russian comes off the back of defeat to the top seed in the recent Paris masters, and Wilander has made clear his views on the pair's relationship off-court, as they continue to battle it out at the highest level on it.

"I am not sure I necessarily like that Novak and Daniill are hanging out and practising together," said the Swede.

"I like to see a little more fireworks between them because there were no fireworks at the US Open in the finals, there were no fireworks in Melbourne in the [Australian] Open final."

The Swede spoke of the craftiness of Djokovic, perhaps using the two's friendship off-court for an edge on it:

"I think this [relationship] is great for Novak in the long run," he stated. "Novak learns a lot about his opponents by practising with them, and I think Daniil is going to learn that Novak is the greatest player of all time by practising with him. So I think it can only help Novak. "

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 07: Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia acknowledges opponent Daniil Medvedev of Russia after the Men's Single's final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Seven of the Rolex Paris Masters at AccorH Image credit: Getty Images

Dubbing the pair's competition as "the big rivalry of [20]'22", Wilander is confident that both will continue to light up tennis at the very top of the men's game as the calendar resets after Christmas.

"I think Daniil Medvedev has arrived," he said. "He's going to be at the top of the game for the next five or six years, if nothing physical happens to him."

He followed up discussing the defending champion's physical state, explaining how his play style, namely his "unorthodox" groundstrokes "which is really difficult to know if it takes a lot of effort.

"He runs so far, he moves so well and he has to play a lot of long points from the baseline. Of course, when he serves well, those points are short, but otherwise, in return games, he plays long points."

Wilander thinks that surface is key factor when it comes to Medvedev's chances.

"I do think that it comes down to the surface very much," he said.

"How does he like the surface this last week of the year? Is the bounce not too high? If the bounce is low, I think he has a really good chance. If the bounce is a little higher, the top spin is going to kick up. That might be a heavy week for him. But he seems to be a marathon man that can go forever. Very rarely have I seen him be exhausted physically."

Daniil Medvedev begins his World Tour Finals campaign against tricky Pole Hubert Hukacz tomorrow afternoon, with Djokovic against Norwegian Casper Ruud the following day.

