Daniil Medvedev beat Casper Ruud in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) to move into the final of the ATP Finals where he will face either Novak Djokovic or Sascha Zverev.

Ruud made the final four with an impressive win over Andre Rublev on Friday, but his tournament came to an end as Medvedev exerted his dominance in Turin.

The US Open champion started strongly and grabbed the first break of the match as Medvedev's forehand started to do some damage. The Russian had two chances to make it a double break at 15-40 3-1, but couldn’t convert as Ruud held on.

However, Medvedev, who is the tournament’s defending champion, was comfortable for the majority of the first set which he closed out 6-4 to put one foot in the final.

Medvedev moved a set and a break ahead in the fifth game of the second set as Ruud made too many errors on his forehand side with the Russian dominant by this stage of the contest.

A double break saw Medvedev move 5-2 ahead and the world number two served it out at the first opportunity to set up a blockbuster meeting against Djokovic or Zverev in Sunday’s final.

