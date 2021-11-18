Daniil Medvedev saved two match points to beat Jannik Sinner 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8) at the ATP Finals as the Russian prepared for a semi-final meeting with either Andrey Rublev or Casper Ruud.

Sascha Zverev’s victory over Hubert Hurkacz earlier in the day meant this was a dead rubber match with Medvedev certain of his semi-final place with Sinner already out after coming in as first-choice alternate for the injured Matteo Berrettini.

Sinner thrilled the Italian crowd in his Red Group victory over Hurkacz on Tuesday, but there was to be no repeat performance from the 20-year-old as Medvedev produced a slightly erratic display that was still good enough for the win.

The world number two opted to serve first and that decision paid off as he broke Sinner in the first game of the match following a loose game from the home court favourite.

Medvedev kept his foot on the accelerator and grabbed a double break as Sinner struggled to hit through him for a commanding 3-0 advantage after just 11 minutes of play in Turin.

A triple break gave Medvedev a 5-0 lead which he served out comfortably for a bagel in the opening set, illustrating the scale of the challenge for Sinner against the reigning US Open champion.

Much to the home crowd’s delight, Sinner won his first game after 33 minutes to get on the board early in the second set, but he used this to build some momentum and break Medvedev for a 3-1 lead.

However, Medvedev stemmed the flow of errors immediately and clawed back the break in the next game. Sinner regrouped and held his next three service games to secure a tie-break where he took the second set.

A double fault on break point gave Sinner a 3-2 lead in the deciding set as Medvedev checked out with a series of reckless second serves. However, the Russian broke back for 4-4 as the third set ended in a tie-break which Medvedev clinched after saving two match points.

