Daniil Medvedev has said "it's not going to be shameful" if the next generation of stars are not able to match the career achievements of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, or Rafael Nadal.

The Big Three have all won 20 Grand Slam singles titles in legendary careers with the trio considered amongst the greats of the game for all they have achieved.

But Medvedev does not feel that he and others now challenging Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have to emulate their incredible feats in the sport.

"When there was [Bjorn] Borg and [John] McEnroe, when they were close, finished their careers, everybody was like, ‘tennis is over, we won’t ever have any great players, it is finished’,” the Russian said.

"We did have some: [Pete] Sampras, [Andre] Agassi, they were at the top. [When] Sampras retired, [people were saying] ‘okay, tennis is over'.

"Then we had Novak, Roger and Rafa. If you asked just before they came, everybody would say, ‘well, tennis will not be interesting anymore'.

"It’s the same here. Tennis is a great sport, so I don’t see why our generation would miss on something.

"Of course, maybe we don’t [win] 20 Grand Slams, yet nobody did before Roger, Rafa and Novak, so they were also worse than them.

It’s definitely not going to be shameful [if we win fewer Grand Slams].

