Jannik Sinner has spoken of his disappointment at not qualifying for this month's Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, but the youngster is positive about his successes this year.

The talented Italian starlet was content with his form and development this year, but was left feeling frustrated at missing out on the Finals in Turin by the skin of his teeth, pipped to the post by Pole Hubert Hukacz.

The current world number 10 told reporters, via Tennishead: "I think it was a great year. Winning four titles, making the final of a Masters 1000 event, two semi-finals in 500 events and many experiences which I am happy about.

"[However,] I had a clear goal in my head which I didn't reach this year. That was going to the ATP Finals in Turin. It's tough but I can take away a lot of great moments of the year."

Smashing his way onto the world stage, Sinner would make five finals over the last two seasons, winning four.

He took his maiden title in Sofia, defeating big names such as Alex de Minaur and Vasek Pospisil en route to claiming his first ATP crown, making him the youngest player overall to win a Tour title since Kei Nishikori at Delray Beach in 2008.

Finishing the year ranked 37th in the world, the Italian would just get better and better, winning the Great Ocean Road Open, saving a match point in a hard-fought semi-final against world number 20 Karen Khachanov, and he would come through the final against Stefano Travaglia 7-6 6-4, becoming the youngest to win back-to-back ATP titles since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

The balanced baseliner ran world number 12 Denis Shapovalov close in the 2021 Australian Open, and he followed that with excellent performances in Miami, culminating in his first ATP Masters 1000 final. He would fall to Hurkacz 7-6 6-4.

He was defeated by Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the French Open after some convincing victories in his opening matches, and he would put a fairly poor grass-court season behind him with championship wins at the Citi Open, the Sofia Open, and most impressively, the European Open, where he beat tricky Argentine Diego Schwartzmann 6-2 6-2.

