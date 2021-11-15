Novak Djokovic has clarified comments he made suggesting he might retire soon, saying he doesn’t “have a limit” on how long he will continue to play.

Djokovic used the Italian phrase “paio d’anni” when talking about how much longer he hoped to remain at the top of the game. That can be translated as a “few years” but is also used to mean strictly “two years”.

“No, no, I didn’t mean it that way,” said Djokovic in his post-match press conference.

“Paio d’anni means a couple of years. I said ‘couple’ meaning - I don’t know. I thought a couple of years playing at the highest level, why not? I mean, it would be great.”

Djokovic, 34, is bidding to become the oldest ATP Finals champion and the second player to win the title after turning 30, alongside Roger Federer.

He says he is not contemplating retirement and feels like he is in a “good place” at the moment.

“I don’t have a number in my mind of the years I still want to play at this level," he continued.

“I don’t have a limit. I don’t want to impose a limit to myself at all, because I still enjoy playing tennis, and I really enjoy competition and playing at the highest level. Being No 1 in the world, there is no reason for me yet to think about leaving tennis.

You know, I really am in a good place at the moment. So I’m sorry if someone misinterpreted that.

Djokovic, who has remained relatively injury free throughout his career, also says he remains motivated to break more records.

He has broken Pete Sampras' record for most year-end No 1 finishes this season and is level with Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles. He is also looking to equal Federer’s record of six ATP Finals wins.

“I take care of my body along with my team pretty well, so I believe it won’t be for the injury actually, I hope it won’t be for that, that it will come on my own terms, whenever that moment arrives, that I’ll be very clear with myself that that’s it, you know, that chapter of my life is done, that I can move on," he said.

"But I just don’t feel that’s around the corner, so to say. I still feel like I have years in my legs and in my heart and in my head.

“As long as that’s the case, I’ll keep going, because I truly love the sport and I enjoy the competition, because it keeps me going, challenges me, motivates me, and that’s essential ingredients for me to still keep on playing, because otherwise it will be very difficult to get up more or less every single day and train hard in order to stay at that highest level and compete for the biggest titles in sport and biggest achievements.”

The second Green Group match takes place on Monday evening between Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alexander Zverev won the opening match of the tournament after home favourite Matteo Berrettini retired with injury. World No 2 Daniil Medvedev also kicked off the defence of his title with a win as he beat Hubert Hurkacz in three sets.

