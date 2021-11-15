Djokovic surpassed Pete Sampras’ six year-end No 1 finishes by winning the Paris Masters earlier this month. He has also achieved the feat in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2020.

Ad

Djokovic was presented with the trophy after his 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over Ruud in Turin.

ATP Finals Djokovic starts campaign strongly with straight sets win over Ruud 4 HOURS AGO

“I was four or five when I saw Sampras play at Wimbledon for the first time,” said Djokovic.

“I asked for a racquet and fell in love with tennis. To know that I hold this record now, after Pete, it's incredible.”

Djokovic rallied from a break down in the first set to beat Ruud in 93 minutes and start his bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals win in perfect fashion.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev play in the second Green Group match on Monday evening.

On Sunday, home hopeful Matteo Berrettini was forced to retire from his opening match of the tournament against Alexander Zverev due to injury.

"What happened to Berrettini was very sad. I hug him. He's a very nice guy. That's all you don't want to see on a court or a sport field, someone who can't finish the match," said Djokovic.

Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest ATP Finals champion and the second player to win the title after turning 30, alongside Roger Federer.

ATP Finals Medvedev expects 'new winner' on 'super-fast' ATP Finals courts 5 HOURS AGO