Novak Djokovic says his tennis is “getting better and better” ahead of an ATP Finals semi-final showdown with Sascha Zverev.

The world number one won all three group stage matches and prepared for Saturday’s match against Zverev with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Britain’s Cameron Norrie in a dead rubber match.

“I played really well,” Djokovic told Prime Video afterwards. “I took away the time from Cameron. It was the first time that we had played against each other. I analysed his game, I knew what the game plan should be and I executed it well.

“I tried not to think about tomorrow’s semi-final. It’s not easy to walk on to the court knowing that you are already qualified - you know your opponent, you know your schedule tomorrow. But I tried to be professional. I respect everyone that I play against and the crowd wanting to see a good match.”

Djokovic looks to be in top form after winning the Paris Masters earlier in the month and finishing as the year-end number one for a record seventh time.

“Very,” the 34-year-old replied when asked how happy he is with his game right now.” It’s getting better and better with every match. I couldn’t be more satisfied with my tennis prior to possibly the two most important matches in the tournament.

“Tomorrow’s semi-final, I’m going to give my best to win. Obviously Sascha is playing well. He’s one of the best players in the world with arguably the best serve in the world at this moment.

“We have had four encounters this season and all of them went the distance. It’s always a physical and mental battle with Sascha, but I’m looking forward to it.”

