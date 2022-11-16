Andrey Rublev - Novak Djokovic

A. Rublev vs N. Djokovic | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 16.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
A. Rublev (6)
N. Djokovic (7)
from 13:00
Players Overview

Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking7
  • ATP points3530
  • Age25
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking8
  • ATP points3320
  • Age35
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Rublev

N. Djokovic

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6820
2
R. Nadal
5820
3
S. Tsitsipas
5350
4
C. Ruud
5020
5
D. Medvedev
4065

