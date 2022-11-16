Andrey Rublev - Novak Djokovic
A. Rublev vs N. Djokovic | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 16.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
A. Rublev (6)
N. Djokovic (7)
from 13:00
Players Overview
AndreyRublev
Russia
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points3530
- Age25
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking8
- ATP points3320
- Age35
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Rublev
N. Djokovic
