Casper Ruud overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to win 7-6(4) 6-4 at the Nitto ATP Finals to take charge of Green Group at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

It was a competitive tussle between the pair early on but Auger-Aliassime was struggling on the return, with Ruud's serving regularlly getting the better of him.

Nonetheless the first set went to a tie-break and when Ruud managed to clock up two set points, Auger-Aliassime blazed a forehand long, giving the Norwegian the opener.

Auger-Aliassime's backhand continued to look suspect in the second set, leaking unnecessary errors. And at 3-3 the Canadian erred again, this time on his forehand, giving Ruud two break points.

The Norwegian then took the break, the set 6-4, and the match in straight sets. He now tops the Green Group thanks to his victory in an hour and 51 minutes.

“I think this is some of the best level that I have played since the US Open,” Ruud said after his win.

“The last couple of months have been a little bit of a struggle, I have to honestly say that, but you have to accept it as well. You will face difficult moments in your career, and maybe these last couple of months was one of those… It doesn’t matter how hard you practise if you don’t win matches, so today was a great win for me.

“Felix has been on a roll this fall and I knew he was going to come out strong.

“I was playing well, I found some of my best level that I have played in recent months, so I am extremely happy to be able to bring that out here in the finals. I knew if I wanted to have any chance against any of the guys in my group I would have to bring my A-game, and today I was able to do so.”

