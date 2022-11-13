Casper Ruud - Félix Auger-Aliassime
C. Ruud vs F. Auger-Aliassime | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 13.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Ruud (3)
F. Auger-Aliassime (5)
13/11
Felix Auger-Aliassime highlights 'big turning point' that kick-started his breakthrough season
Felix Auger-Aliassime has identified his success in the ATP Cup with Canada at the start of the year as a "big turning point", that sent him on the path to a breakthrough season. Auger-Aliassime followed up victory in the team event with four singles titles in 2022, including three in a row in October. That was enough to book him a place at the Nitto ATP Finals, starting on Sunday.
Players Overview
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points5020
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points3995
- Age22
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
C. Ruud
F. Auger-Aliassime
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6820
|2
|5820
|3
|5350
|4
|5020
|5
|4065