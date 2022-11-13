Casper Ruud - Félix Auger-Aliassime

C. Ruud vs F. Auger-Aliassime | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 13.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Ruud (3)
C. Ruud (3)
F. Auger-Aliassime (5)
F. Auger-Aliassime (5)
13/11
Advertisement
Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime highlights 'big turning point' that kick-started his breakthrough season

Felix Auger-Aliassime has identified his success in the ATP Cup with Canada at the start of the year as a "big turning point", that sent him on the path to a breakthrough season. Auger-Aliassime followed up victory in the team event with four singles titles in 2022, including three in a row in October. That was enough to book him a place at the Nitto ATP Finals, starting on Sunday.

Alasdair Mackenzie
By
Alasdair Mackenzie
Published 11/11/2022 at 15:12 GMT
Read all

Players Overview

Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points5020
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg
Félix-Auger-Aliassime-headshot
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking6
  • ATP points3995
  • Age22
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
Félix-Auger-Aliassime-headshot
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
Canada
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

C. Ruud

F. Auger-Aliassime

Related matches

R. Nadal (1)
R. Nadal (1)
T. Fritz (8)
T. Fritz (8)
13/11
D. Medvedev (4)
D. Medvedev (4)
A. Rublev (6)
A. Rublev (6)
14/11
S. Tsitsipas (2)
S. Tsitsipas (2)
N. Djokovic (7)
N. Djokovic (7)
14/11
A. Rublev (6)
A. Rublev (6)
N. Djokovic (7)
N. Djokovic (7)
17/11
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6820
2
R. Nadal
5820
3
S. Tsitsipas
5350
4
C. Ruud
5020
5
D. Medvedev
4065

Latest news

ATP Finals

Djokovic fired up ahead of 'last sprint' at Nitto ATP Finals - 'It would be the cherry on top'

19 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Casper Ruud vs Félix Auger-Aliassime

ATP Finals - 13 November 2022

Follow the ATP Finals Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Félix Auger-Aliassime live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 13 November 2022.

Find up to date ATP Finals results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.