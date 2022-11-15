Casper Ruud - Taylor Fritz

C. Ruud vs T. Fritz | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 15.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Ruud (3)
C. Ruud (3)
T. Fritz (8)
T. Fritz (8)
15/11
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points5020
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking9
  • ATP points2955
  • Age25
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Ruud

T. Fritz

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round Robin

S. Tsitsipas (2)
S. Tsitsipas (2)
0
N. Djokovic (7)
N. Djokovic (7)
2
R. Nadal (1)
R. Nadal (1)
F. Auger-Aliassime (5)
F. Auger-Aliassime (5)
15/11
A. Rublev (6)
A. Rublev (6)
N. Djokovic (7)
N. Djokovic (7)
17/11
C. Ruud (3)
C. Ruud (3)
R. Nadal (1)
R. Nadal (1)
17/11
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6820
2
R. Nadal
5820
3
S. Tsitsipas
5350
4
C. Ruud
5020
5
D. Medvedev
4065

Latest news

ATP Finals

Rublev stuns Medvedev in latest big ATP Finals upset

35 minutes ago

ATP Finals

Fritz stuns top seed Nadal with straight-sets win in ATP Finals opener

a day ago

LIVE MATCH: Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz

ATP Finals - 15 November 2022

Follow the ATP Finals Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 November 2022.

Find up to date ATP Finals results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.