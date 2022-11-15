Casper Ruud - Taylor Fritz
C. Ruud vs T. Fritz | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 15.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Ruud (3)
T. Fritz (8)
15/11
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points5020
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
TaylorFritz
United States
- ATP ranking9
- ATP points2955
- Age25
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Ruud
T. Fritz
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6820
|2
|5820
|3
|5350
|4
|5020
|5
|4065