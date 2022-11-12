The 2022 Nitto ATP Finals get underway in Turin on Sunday, and Eurosport's tennis expert Alex Corretja has run his eye over the major contenders for the title.

Rafal Nadal's physical preparedness for this tournament has been a major topic of discussion, but Corretja is not concerned.

He said: "The good thing about the ATP finals is that you have at least three matches to compete and you can lose one match and you can still win the tournament. So that gives you extra room to win the tournament. When Rafa gets the rhythm, we know that he is one of the toughest or the toughest opponents to play."

The Spaniard faces a relatively kind group in Turin.

Corretja named the three toughest for Nadal as "Djokovic, Medvedev and probably even Tsitsipas", all of whom he has avoided in his group.

Corretja expects his countryman to advance, saying: "He's got more experience, he's got head to head, big time in his favour in all of them. So you go on court thinking that you are the boss and that always helps. And if you would have Djokovic or Medvedev in his group, for him it would have been tougher to win these matches in the first few days of the tournament. If he faced these opponents in the semi finals or finals, he will definitely be more ready."

Casper Ruud is another major contender in Turin.

It has been a near-brilliant year for Ruud, one which saw him reach his first Grand Slam finals in Paris and New York, but he has yet to enjoy that major breakthrough moment.

Corretja warned that Ruud may be challenged by the conditions on the Turin court. He said: "Of course, indoors, with the way he plays, he always has a little bit more trouble than maybe on hard courts where the ball bounces a little bit higher."

The World No. 4 begins his campaign against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, certainly a man in form.

For Corretja, it will be vital that Ruud play aggressive tennis against FAA. "I think against Felix, it's important for Casper to try to dictate. If you let him dictate, then you can struggle because he's someone that has been winning so many matches in a row, and he's got the confidence right now."

The Canadian is another who could claim the title, according to Corretja. "These kinds of player like Felix, it happened in the past with some others, they go into the master and then they break through there and they win the tournament."

No discussion of the ATP Masters would be complete without consideration of Novak Djokovic. The five-time champion is eyeing a sixth title, which would bring him level with Roger Federer's all-time record at the event.

Djokovic has had a less busy than usual year, and Corretja thinks that could be a significant advantage in Turin. He said: "He's zero tired from the season, because he's been on and off and he's been winning almost every time he steps on the court, so his confidence must be huge."

Another name to consider is Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Greek World No. 3 is a contender, but he faces a difficult first test against Djokovic.

Corretja explained: "Would I be surprised if Stefonos wins? No, not at all. But I think Novak has this little edge."

2022 has, for Corretja, been an important year in Tsitsipas' overall development. He said: "I think Stefanos, he's been understanding his position on the Tour because the expectations, they were very high. it's not like he needs to win all the Slams. So this process, I think it's been good for him to understand what issues he has to face and raise his level."

