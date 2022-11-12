Rafael Nadal remained cautious about making long-term plans in tennis before the start of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

The 36-year-old was asked whether or not he could still compete into 40s, but refused to look too far ahead of his match against Taylor Fritz on Sunday evening.

Ad

He said: "I don't know I can't predict the future.

Tennis 'Favourite in every tournament' - Djokovic remains player to beat says Ruud 20 HOURS AGO

“It looks difficult, honestly, but at the same time, when I was 28 or 29, for me was super difficult to imagine myself playing at the age of 36, and here we are - In a high position on the ranking and being competitive.

“You never know what can happen. It always depends on different facts; some of them you are able to control, and others you don't have the chance to control.

“So, let's say I am super happy to be where I am at the age of 36 and a half. Let's see, I just want to keep going and enjoy the fact that I am playing every year, which, for me, is a present."

Nadal has won 22 singles Grand Slam titles – more than any other player in history, but has yet to taste success in the ATP Finals.

The Spaniard commented on the achievement of qualifying for the finals in the first instance and was not keen to speculate on his performances.

“Well, you never know what could happen. It’s a great feeling to be here after I first qualified in 2005. I'm super happy because it means I had a very positive season in terms of possible results.

“I'm not a fan of talking about what could happen or not. I'm just here to follow my way, try my best every day in every practice.

“Then I have the competition that I'm going to start on Sunday. Then let's see, of course, I'm here to try to achieve the best result possible.”

Nadal’s clash against Fritz will be fourth time the pair have met, and most recently came head-to-head in this year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The world No.2 prevailed in 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6(4), winning the fifth set by a tie-break, before having to withdraw ahead of the semi-finals.

Fritz was a replacement for Alcaraz having finished ninth in the Race to Turin standings, and will be the least-fancied player to progress out of the group stage.

Tennis Exclusive: ‘Everyone can beat everyone’ – Ruud says Alcaraz, Rune are 'raising' standards YESTERDAY AT 11:16