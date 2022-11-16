2022 Nitto ATP finals result: Five-time champion Novak Djokovic dismantles Andrey Rublev in Red Group to progress to the semi finals
A. Rublev vs N. Djokovic | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 16.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
A. Rublev (6)
4
1
N. Djokovic (7)
6
6
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – DJOKOVIC 6-4 6-1 RUBLEV
The five-time champion wraps up victory with the minimum of fuss, serving it out to 15 to get the job done in one hour and seven minutes of play.
He will progress to the last four and looks a strong bet for another title.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-4 5-1 RUBLEV
Djokovic is picking off the Russian’s second serve more and more. It leads to two more break points and the former World No.1 gets it done on the first as he outlasts his opponent once more in the baseline exchanges.
Djoker will now serve for the match.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 4-1 RUBLEV
Too good. It’s another imperious service game from the Serb and Rublev’s hopes appear to be fading fast.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 3-1 RUBLEV
Andrey stops the rot but it took some doing! Djokovic locks in at 30-0 and manages to force deuce.
Rublev knows he can’t afford the double break and a superb drive volley winner helps him fend off the threat and get on the board.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 3-0 RUBLEV
Cool, calm and collected. Djokovic easily consolidates with a game to love as Rublev continues to bemoan his fortune. The reality is that Djokovic is simply playing better.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-4 2-0 RUBLEV
Is Rublev searching for answers or excuses? He challenges a Djoker forehand that lands cleanly on the line and is perhaps the only person surprised that the break point stands.
He saves it with a huge forehand but a horrible drive volley clocks up a second opportunity for the Serb as Rublev blames the stadium lights for the miss.
The Russian has clearly lost control of his emotions and when he lashes another forehand off court he takes his tantrum out on another racquet.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 1-0 RUBLEV
There’s a half chance at 15-30 but Rublev skews a horrible backhand well wide of the tramlines and then screams in anguish.
Djokovic hangs on from there with Andrey once again failing to control his emotions as he lashes a forehand just wide.
SET! - DJOKOVIC 6-4 RUBLEV
Nole strikes! Rublev is in trouble at 15-30 with the set very much on the line. He responds with an ace down the T and then one that glides wide and out of reach, but a forehand into the net keeps the heat on at deuce. The Russian buckles and gives his racquet the treatment. It does little to release the tension as Novak slaps away a return winner to snatch the set inside 35 minutes.
DJOKOVIC 5-4 RUBLEV
An ace down the T concludes another simple hold for the loss of one point. Nole takes a seat at the change of ends and gestures to his team. To the average observer he looks in fine fettle, but he obviously thinks there’s some area that needs improvement.
DJOKOVIC 4-4 RUBLEV
Here we go. The first warning signs appear for Rublev as Djoker locks in at deuce. The Russian responds with clutch tennis to wriggle out of danger and claim an important hold to remain in the hunt for the opening set.
DJOKOVIC 4-3 RUBLEV
Rublev has half a chance t unload a pass up the line at 15-15 but can’t quite flash his attempt above the net. From there Djokovic serves his way through to another efficient hold.
DJOKOVIC 3-3 RUBLEV
That is pure class. Rublev springs back into his backhand wing and pelts a sizzling forehand up the line to clinch a hold to 30. It was a game that demonstrated his ability to almost hit venomous winners at will when he’s on song. A wrong-footing backhand up the line also caught the eye but there are also signs Djoker is getting his eye in on the return.
DJOKOVIC 3-2 RUBLEV
The serving procession continues. It’s notable just how much Nole’s serve has evolved and improved over the years. There’s no doubt Goran Ivanisevic has made a significant impact on that part of the Serb’s game.
DJOKOVIC 2-2 RUBLEV
Nole corks a stunning crosscourt forehand winner but it’s as good as it gets for the five-time champion as a pair of aces conclude another excellent hold for the Russian.
DJOKOVIC 2-1 RUBLEV
And there’s one for Novak. Not much joy for the returner so far today, but then again, that’s often the case on an indoor court with servers of this calibre on show.
DJOKOVIC 1-1 RUBLEV
On. The. Board.
That’s equally impressive from Rublev as he marches through a very tidy clean hold.
DJOKOVIC 1-0 RUBLEV
There’s a real air of authority about Novak right now and he looks completely untroubled as he eases to a game to 15 to open.
13.10
HERE WE GO!
Djokovic will serve first.
13.00
G'DAY MATE!
Novak Djokovic is clear to play at next year’s Australian Open after the federal government overturned his visa ban.
More in the story below.
